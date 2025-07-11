Zimbabwe: No Covid-19 Variants in Zimbabwe - Govt Says

11 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The government has dismissed reports of any Covid-19 variants currently circulating in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a Question and Answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini said the deadly variants being reported in other countries had not yet been detected locally.

The country is currently battling a viral infection outbreak that authorities have said is just an ordinary flu bug.

Mashonaland West proportional representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi posed a question to Kwidini regarding Zimbabwe's situation on the suspected outbreak of a Covid 19 deadly strain reported in other countries.

"The whole world is preparing for another threatening variant COVID. What has the government put in place to curb the spread of this virus?" Murombedzi said.

"We are aware that COVID comes with different variants but at the moment, the variants that are being found in other countries have not yet been found in Zimbabwe.

"However, the government is actively working to prevent the spread of the virus and has acquired additional test kits to enhance detection capabilities, building on previous experiences with testing for variants like Omicron.

"We anticipate receiving some new medicines that are going to be used to cure this virus," Kwidini said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.