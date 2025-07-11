Zimbabwe: No Covid-19 Variants in Zimbabwe - Govt Says

The government has dismissed reports of any Covid-19 variants currently circulating in Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a Question and Answer session in Parliament on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini said the deadly variants being reported in other countries had not yet been detected locally.

The country is currently battling a viral infection outbreak that authorities have said is just an ordinary flu bug.

Mashonaland West proportional representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi posed a question to Kwidini regarding Zimbabwe's situation on the suspected outbreak of a Covid 19 deadly strain reported in other countries.

"The whole world is preparing for another threatening variant COVID. What has the government put in place to curb the spread of this virus?" Murombedzi said.

"We are aware that COVID comes with different variants but at the moment, the variants that are being found in other countries have not yet been found in Zimbabwe.

"However, the government is actively working to prevent the spread of the virus and has acquired additional test kits to enhance detection capabilities, building on previous experiences with testing for variants like Omicron.

"We anticipate receiving some new medicines that are going to be used to cure this virus," Kwidini said.