Sudan: Kamil Idris Urges Central Sudan to Intensify Efforts to Rebuild and Reconstruct What Was Vandalized By the War

10 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Transitional Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has called on the people of the central areas of Sudan to intensify efforts to rebuild and reconstruct what was destroyed by the war.

He called for reconciliation and a unified goal to advance the area, particularly that it has been subjected to major violations at the hands of the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

This came during his meeting in the Cabinet Hall in Port Sudan on Thursday with members of the Central Sudan Inclusive Forum, with the participation of community and political entities and native administrations. He discussed with them the challenges facing the area, which includes the states of Al-Gezira, Sennar, and White Nile.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen coordination and consultation mechanisms with the center to find appropriate solutions to the problems of the central states, in line with the aspirations and needs of citizens. The agreement also included establishing effective communication mechanisms between the components of the central areas and the center.

Speakers in the meeting addressed pressing issues of concern to the area, especially as it hosts social components from all over the country. They pointed to issues requiring coordination with the Prime Minister's Office in the areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, basic services, national health care, and strengthening national unity.

The speakers affirmed their unlimited support for the Armed Forces, the supporting forces, and the Government of Hope, led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamel Idris, in order to achieve the lofty national goals aimed at the country's renaissance and advancement.

