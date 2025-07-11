Kenya: Nelson Koech Says Looters Should Be Shot Dead, Not in the Leg--Statement Sparks Gen Z Backlash

NAIROBI, Kenya - July 10 -- National Assembly Defence Committee Chairperson Nelson Koech has sparked public outrage after calling on police to "shoot to kill" protesters who attempt to storm protected areas or destroy property--openly contradicting President William Ruto's directive to avoid using lethal force.

Koech said police should not aim to injure, but rather use maximum force against what he termed as "criminals" and "terrorists" threatening the security of the State.

"The President said 'shoot but not kill.' I want to say it here: shoot to kill. These are not innocent people--they're criminals storming Parliament and businesses. They should be treated as terrorists," Koech declared.

His remarks mirror a similar hardline stance taken by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who last week ordered police to "shoot and kill" any protesters who come near police officers or government installations.

Murkomen's comments provoked national uproar and have since landed him in court, with human rights defenders filing a petition against him for allegedly inciting police brutality and violating constitutional protections.

Speaking Wednesday, Koech defended his position by citing the Police Act, saying it gives officers the legal right to use their weapons if their lives--or those of the public--are under threat.

"Why should a police officer wait to be harmed? If someone threatens State House or Parliament, they're not a protester--they're a criminal," he said.

"This 'one-term' talk should stop. Kibaki served two terms. Uhuru served two. We will serve two terms too."

Koech further alleged that some individuals were sponsoring chaos and insisted that the government would apprehend those responsible for destruction of property and loss of lives during protests.

His comments come after President Ruto, while launching the Police Housing Project at Kilimani Police Station, directed police to shoot looters and violent protesters in the leg rather than killing them.

"Anyone storming someone's business or a police station should be shot in the leg--then taken to court," the President said, calling for restraint.

Monday's Saba Saba protests left at least 31 people dead and 63 injured, according to the National Police Service. More than 560 people were arrested in connection with the demonstrations, which were largely led by Gen Z youth calling for good governance, justice, and an end to police brutality.