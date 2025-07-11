Kenya: Ruto Challenges Opponents to Offer Youth an Alternative to Violence

10 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has challenged leaders encouraging youth to take to the streets in protest to offer them a better plan for solving their issues instead of inciting them to violence.

The President urged his opponents to provide better solutions to the many challenges facing the young people besides empty sloganeering.

"I want my plan of creating employment opportunities for our young people to be tested against that of my competitors," he said on Thursday.

He made the remarks when he hosted Nairobi United Football Club, the 2025 winners of the Mozzart Bet Cup, at State House, Nairobi.

Present at the function were Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Nairobi United Football Club Chairman Samwel Born Maina.

'Protector of the Constitution'

President Ruto said the Constitution obligates him to protect the lives and properties of all Kenyans, a duty he said he would fully discharge without fear or favour.

"For now, I am the protector of the Constitution and I will make sure that it is obeyed to the letter," he said.

The President commended Nairobi United Football Club for their stunning success, saying they floored Kenya's football giants on their way to victory.

"You have committed yourself to the cause; you have overcome challenges; you have stayed the course and now we celebrate you," he said.

Pledging to donate a bus to the team, he also committed to support it in all ways as it aspires to reach greater sporting heights.

Pointing out that young people are the nation's greatest asset, President Ruto said the government is intentionally allocating more funds in education and training to productively harness their talents.

The President said the government is keen on expanding sporting facilities across the country as outlined in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

He condemned attempts by goons to vandalise the Talanta Stadium, which is under construction in Nairobi, during the recent protests as unpatriotic.

At the same time, he said the government is implementing various policies and programmes to make sure that Nairobi is more liveable to its residents and visitors.

He explained that the clean-up of the polluted Nairobi River is well underway and is on schedule to be completed by 2027.

Further, President Ruto pointed out that the government will work with Nairobi to collect garbage and improve the city's road network.

"Nairobi being the headquarters of the United Nations Environmental Programme means that we have to make Nairobi clean by all means," he said.

