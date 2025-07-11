Kenya: World Record Has Pushed My Confidence for the Rest of the Season - Chebet

Nairobi — Beatrice Chebet says her 5,000m World Record set at the Prefontaine Classic last week has boosted her confidence for the rest of the season, which will culminate at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan later in the year.

Chebet became the first ever woman to run the 5,000m on track in under 14 minutes, when she clocked 13 minutes, 15.08 seconds to win in Eugene.

Chebet had previously tried to lower the 12-and-a-half lap race world record in vain, but managed to finally achieve it in Eugene, United States.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after jetting back home, Chebet says the feat ranks as the biggest in her career, noting she is a trailblazer after becoming the first woman to do it.

"I am really happy to have achieved a sub-14 because it is not easy. I was prepared physically, mentally and emotionally to go for it in Eugene and I am glad things went okay. I am so much proud because even if someone breaks that record tomorrow, I will still have my place in history as the first woman to do it in under 14 minutes. I think I have inspired a lot of ladies to know that they can do it and I expect someone else will try and do it too," Chebet told Telecomasia.

She disclosed that she worked more on her sprints to enable her go for the record again.

"After the last time I tried, I analyzed and knew that if I could improve my speed a bit especially in the final kick, it was within reach. I worked on that a lot and intensified my workouts. I pushed myself to the limits in training and this helped me to be ready to tackle the World Record ambition," added Chebet.