Somalia Approves New National Higher Education Committee in Push to Reform Sector

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers has approved the appointment of the new National Higher Education Committee, a 15-member body composed of academics and professionals selected through a transparent and merit-based process.

The committee, proposed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, is tasked with advancing the development and oversight of higher education institutions across the country.

The newly approved members are:

Dr. Abdinur Sheikh Mahmoud - Chairperson

Dr. Mohamed Ali Farah - Deputy Chairperson

Dr. Ayaan Sheikh Abdullahi Mohamed - Member

Dr. Ahmed Adam Mohamed - Member

Dr. Roble Ibrahim Liban - Member

Dr. Abdulkadir Abdulle Ibaar - Member

Dr. Abdishakur Sheikh Hassan (Fiqi) - Member

Dr. Abdullahi Mahmoud Sharif - Member

Dr. Abdiwahab Ali Mumin - Member

Dr. Osman Mohamed Abdirahman - Member

Dr. Faisal Abdirahman Abdullahi - Member

Dr. Mohamed Macallin Abdullahi Kutub - Member

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Noor - Member

Dr. Mahamud Yusuf Garre - Member

Dr. Nadifa Sheikh Omar - Member

During the weekly cabinet session, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, ministers also discussed restructuring government institutions to align with legal demarcations of authority, and reviewed reports on ongoing security operations across various regions of the country.

The cabinet praised the efforts of Somali security forces and local militias engaged in liberation campaigns, commending their dedication and sacrifice.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Religious Affairs was lauded for its improvements in Hajj services, which enabled Somalia to rank among the top countries providing high-quality pilgrim services this year.