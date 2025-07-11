Somalia Approves New National Higher Education Committee in Push to Reform Sector

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers has approved the appointment of the new National Higher Education Committee, a 15-member body composed of academics and professionals selected through a transparent and merit-based process.
The committee, proposed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education, is tasked with advancing the development and oversight of higher education institutions across the country.
The newly approved members are:
Dr. Abdinur Sheikh Mahmoud - Chairperson
Dr. Mohamed Ali Farah - Deputy Chairperson
Dr. Ayaan Sheikh Abdullahi Mohamed - Member
Dr. Ahmed Adam Mohamed - Member
Dr. Roble Ibrahim Liban - Member
Dr. Abdulkadir Abdulle Ibaar - Member
Dr. Abdishakur Sheikh Hassan (Fiqi) - Member
Dr. Abdullahi Mahmoud Sharif - Member
Dr. Abdiwahab Ali Mumin - Member
Dr. Osman Mohamed Abdirahman - Member
Dr. Faisal Abdirahman Abdullahi - Member
Dr. Mohamed Macallin Abdullahi Kutub - Member
Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Noor - Member
Dr. Mahamud Yusuf Garre - Member
Dr. Nadifa Sheikh Omar - Member
During the weekly cabinet session, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, ministers also discussed restructuring government institutions to align with legal demarcations of authority, and reviewed reports on ongoing security operations across various regions of the country.
The cabinet praised the efforts of Somali security forces and local militias engaged in liberation campaigns, commending their dedication and sacrifice.
In a separate development, the Ministry of Religious Affairs was lauded for its improvements in Hajj services, which enabled Somalia to rank among the top countries providing high-quality pilgrim services this year.