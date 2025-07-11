Rwanda: New Data Science Scheme Seeks to Empower Rwanda's Policymakers

A new programme aimed at closing the data skills gap within Rwanda's public sector has been launched by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) in partnership with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS).

Dubbed the Data Science Capacity Building Initiative (DSCBI), the six-month training programme targets professionals across Rwanda's National Statistical System (NSS), equipping them with practical data analysis skills to support evidence-based policymaking and national development.

The launch, held on July 10 at the NISR Training Centre and Data Science Campus in Nyarugenge, brought together key government stakeholders and the inaugural cohort of 50 professionals selected for the programme.

"This is not theoretical training. It's use case-based," said Ivan Murenzi, Director General of NISR. "Participants are identifying real data challenges faced by their institutions and learning how to solve them using datasets from surveys, systems, and other sources."

Murenzi emphasised that Rwanda is moving away from a traditional reliance on census and survey data toward real-time, evidence-based decision-making--an essential shift in today's fast-paced governance environment.

"When resources are limited, every decision must be efficient, and for that to happen, leaders must be guided by real evidence," he said. "Whether it's in agriculture, education, or health, we expect to see smarter policies and better planning as a result of this initiative."

Beyond technical training, NISR is also designing tailored programmes for senior leaders--such as ministers, permanent secretaries, and institutional heads--to help them understand how data can improve the quality of their decisions.

Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), welcomed the programme, describing it as a key step toward transforming Rwanda into a data-driven society.

"Many government professionals have access to data but lack the skills to extract actionable insights from it," Iradukunda noted. "This programme directly addresses that gap by enabling participants to use data more effectively in their daily work."

He added: "We've seen how data can help identify where interventions are needed like reducing dropout rates or improving education quality. It helps pinpoint what's working, what's not, and where we need to act."

Iradukunda also acknowledged that not all participants come from technical backgrounds, but the training is designed to support learners from the basics to more advanced competencies.

"Trainees should commit to the process and apply themselves fully. The future of Rwanda's data transformation depends on their success. We look forward to celebrating their impact."

Diane Mukakalisa, who works in the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, echoed the importance of the training.

"As a department that works with data daily, especially gender-related data--we face challenges using some of the newer systems," she said.

"This training is a great opportunity for us to build our skills and ensure the data we collect truly informs development."