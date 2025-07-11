Rwanda: Minister Warns Against Unsafe Housing in Musanze, Rubavu Districts

In Musanze and Rubavu districts, where hundreds were displaced by floods and landslides, in 2023, many families are rebuilding--but some are doing so unsafely.

The Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Albert Murasira, on Wednesday, July 9, cautioned against a rise in poorly constructed, tall homes that could collapse under future disasters.

ALSO READ: Western Province put on alert over climate resilience

Murasira made the call during a two-day tour of the two disaster prone districts. Speaking to Musanze residents during a ceremony to provide new homes to disaster-affected families, Murasira emphasized that communities from the volcanic region "should remain vigilant in preventing disaster-related causes, ensuring that their homes are strong and resilient."

ALSO READ: Thousands of disaster-hit families to get new homes in Northern, Western provinces

"I have suggested that local authorities mind proper settlement and construction models. There are structures that resemble multi-story buildings which look quite ordinary, yet their roofs are nearly five meters high," he explained.

"This kind of construction consumes a lot of trees, damaging the environment; hence contributing to climate change which ultimately causes disasters."

For Murasira, home designs should be revised and closely monitored by local authorities, ensuring that the homes built are resilient to natural calamities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We recommended that people should revise construction designs, adopt small houses which can resist climate change rather than building tall structures that can be swept away by wind," he added.

The minister also presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 870 new houses for communities in Rubavu, on Thursday, July 10.

Local residents who were left homeless by the 2023 heavy rains and landslides like Emmanuel Nsengiyumva shared their experiences.

"The roof of my house was brown away by heavy wind. It was very fragile not like this new house we received today," Nsengiyumva, 42, a resident of Musanze District, recounted.

"These homes are better because we lived in the mountains where it was difficult for children to walk to school. But it's safe here," Chantal Nirere a resident of Rugerero Sector, in Rubavu District, added.

"Houses were in a high-risk zone, and in poor conditions. We were not able to construct a good house."

Seraphine Nyiraneza, 35, also from Rugerero Sector, emphasized the need for strong foundations.

"There is a need for construction of houses with deeper foundations to ensure they are resistant to floods during heavy rains; also, cementing them is vital."