Tunisia: CPJ, Partners - Tunisian Authorities Must Release of Sonia Dahmani, End Misuse of Cybercrime Decree-Law 54

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists joined 17 other press freedom and human rights organizations on July 10 in a statement condemning Tunisia's ongoing crackdown on freedom of expression and calling for the immediate release of imprisoned commentator Sonia Dahmani, who is serving multiple prison sentences under a repressive cybercrime Decree-Law 54 for her media commentary.

The statement warns that Decree-Law 54 has become the government's primary tool for targeting dissent, with Dahmani facing five separate cases for political commentary, three of which have already resulted in convictions. A fourth case, in which charges have been escalated to criminal offenses carrying a possible 10-year sentence, is scheduled for a key hearing on July 11. The statement also expressed deep concern about the harsh prison conditions faced by Dahmani.

Her sister, Ramla Dahmani, was also sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for advocating for the journalist's release on social media.

Organizations can still sign the statement here until Thursday, July 17.

Read the full statement in English