Zimbabwe: Mahere Wins U.S.$100k Defamation Claim Against Kukurigo Owner

LAWYER Fadzayi Mahere has won a US$100,000 defamation claim against journalist Edmund Kudzayi, whom she sued in 2022 after he accused her of dating a married businessman, Tinashe Murapata.

Kudzayi got in trouble over a story he published on his online platform Kukurigo, alleging that the top lawyer had caused the collapse of Murapata's marriage.

High Court judge Justice Joel Mambara granted the order, ruling that Kudzayi should pay the claimed damages.

"Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, it is ordered that the plaintiff's claim be and is hereby granted.

"The Defendant shall pay the Plaintiff the sum of US$100,000.00 or the equivalent thereof in local currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the time of payment.

"The Defendant shall pay interest on the above amount at the prescribed rate, namely 5% per annum from the date of service of summons to the date of payment.

"The Defendant shall pay Plaintiff's costs of suit," ruled the judge.

Before mounting a lawsuit against the journalist, Mahere initially demanded a retraction, failing which she would sue for damages.

However, Kudzayi insisted that there "will be no retraction; the story is factual and much more is coming".

Mahere's lawyers consequently filed a defamation claim with the High Court.

Kudzayi said Mahere had an affair with Murapata, whose marriage has since collapsed because of the illicit affair.

In her declaration, in summons filed through her lawyers, Honey and Blanckenberg, Mahere said the allegations and publication by Kudzai were aimed at soiling her business image.

"The article was designed to damage the plaintiff's personal and professional reputation, without any attempt at reporting information which was true or in the public interest. In the article itself, it was confirmed that neither the Plaintiff nor Mr. Murapata had confirmed any of the allegations set out in the article, and that "efforts to contact the estranged wife were unsuccessful". It is therefore clear that the author of the article made no attempt to establish the veracity of his claims, and had no direct sources for the claims made, and was relying simply on the hearsay of third parties," read part of the summons.

On 3 July Kudzai published a tweet in which he threatened to produce "Mahere story and pictures with a married man, 10AM tomorrow [4 July] (sic)".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thereafter, on 4 July 2022, in response to tweets from members of the public who expressed support for Mahere, Kudzai again tweeted, "there is nothing honourable about having sex with married men and wrecking marriages.

"You think chonaka because chaitwa neCCC? Munotopenga imi".

Mahere said it was clear from the context of the tweets that they were directed at Mahere.

Thereafter, on 5 July 2022, an article was published through the Kukurigo online WhatsApp platforms with the headline "CCC spokesperson caught up in businessman's marriage collapse, love affair".

The article also stated that Mahere and Murapata had "travelled together to a funeral in Masvingo and slept there under unclear circumstances.

Mahere then demanded a retraction but Kudzai said he was not going to do so.

Mahere said the Kukurigo website claims that 370,000 people read its news articles every day and claims 46,000 direct subscribers across 185 WhatsApp groups.

She said his Twitter page has 126,600 followers and since the articles were published, the untrue allegations have been reposted on social media and have been picked up by media sites, including Gambakwe Media, Zim News Online, Zimetro, iHarare.com, MyZimbabwe, Nehanda Radio, Pindula News, and Zimeye.

"The reach of the defamatory allegations is therefore extensive. In light of the above, Plaintiff is entitled to damages as claimed," reads the summons.