South Africa: Eastern Cape Marks One Month Since Deadly Floods - South African News Briefs - July 11, 2025

Eastern Cape Marks One Month Since Deadly Floods

Thirty days after the devastating floods that hit Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, the affected residents are still struggling to recover, reports SABC News. On the 10th of June, some areas of Slovo Park and Decoligny in the Mthatha West area were submerged under water. Many survivors are still searching for their missing loved ones and requesting assistance from the government, while others mourn the loss of their families and homes, struggling to envision life without shelter. Students who clung to trees for survival recall harrowing moments when classmates were swept away. Several civil society groups have rallied to support grieving families, recognizing both the psychological impact and the uncertainty still looming over the community.

Cape Town Teen Among Three Arrested for Gun Possession

Police in Cape Town made several gun-related arrests during a search in Woodlands by the Anti-Gang Unit, reports EWN. A 14-year-old boy, who police say is affiliated with a gang, was arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. In Elsies River, a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition, with the younger suspect found carrying a .38 Special revolver and six rounds. All suspects are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court once formally charged.

Farmers, Taxi Groups Protest Over Deadly Free State Road

The Free State government has said that it lacks the funds to fully repair the dilapidated R708 road between Marquard and Clocolan, reports SABC News. Frustrated with the government, farmers and taxi operators say the road has become a death trap. Chairperson of the Legislature Committee on Roads and Transport, David van Vuuren, said that while the project requires R250 million, only R50 million is available this financial year. The road's poor state has disrupted taxi operations for over six months and made it nearly impossible for farmers to transport goods, forcing them to take costly detours. Protesting the delays, farmers and taxi operators recently barricaded the road to pressure authorities into action. Despite the financial shortfall, the Department of Roads and Transport says the R708 remains a priority and that construction is expected to begin by mid-July.

More South African news