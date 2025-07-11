Zimbabwe: Govt Footing Geo Pomona Refuse Collection Bill, Not Council - Harare Mayor Mafume Says

HARARE Mayor, Jacob Mafume, has said the City Council is not remitting funds to Geo Pomona, despite the company taking over the municipality's refuse collection mandate under controversial circumstances.

Geo Pomona Waste Management is now responsible for garbage collection in Harare under a deal spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

According to the initial agreement, the City Council was to pay US$40 per tonne to Geo Pomona for waste disposal, raising questions about the usurping of municipal functions by a private company.

However, Mafume has disclosed that the local authority is not paying Geo Pomona, with the government instead footing the costs of refuse collection in Harare.

"The City is not paying anything to Geo Pomona. It has not paid anything. The government is the one that is paying. The issue is, I manage the City, and the City is not paying, and my mandate, as we speak, is to manage City affairs," said Mafume.

The takeover of refuse collection has drawn criticism towards the Harare City Council, which residents accuse of privatising public services, thereby shifting the payment burden onto them.

Mafume, who was once opposed to private partnerships but now appears to be warming up to the idea, is actively seeking organisations or individuals to partner with, as the City Council struggles to fulfil its mandate in Harare.

The HCC has failed to construct and maintain existing infrastructure, leaving it in a state of dilapidation.

However, questions have been raised about the council's sincerity in pursuing public-private partnerships, particularly after a fallout last year with Roadport Private Limited, which nearly led to the company being barred from operating long-distance bus terminals.

Mafume attempted to downplay the incident as he embarks on a charm offensive to woo potential partners.

"When you have a dispute with your partner, it does not mean your marriage is not producing fruits. A Roadport was built and is used by thousands of Harare residents. So, if we have a dispute on one or two issues, it does not mean that everything is lost.

"There is a tendency to highlight the problems you would have faced in an agreement while ignoring everything that has been beneficial," said Mafume.