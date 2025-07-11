Ethiopia, Zambia Deepen Bilateral Relations

ADDIS ABABA - Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Rose Sakala said the long-standing, multifaceted relationship between the two countries has grown stronger across various sectors.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Sakala highlighted the enduring and multifaceted ties between Ethiopia and Zambia, noting that the relationship been gaining momentum and continues to thrive across diverse sectors.

Specifically, since Zambia established its embassy in Ethiopia, the partnership between the two countries has been flourishing, evolving from strength to strength and fostering various forms of cooperation, she remarked.

She noted that in 2017, the two nations successfully established a joint permanent commission, which has since yielded practical benefits in several areas of mutual cooperation.

According to the Ambassador, efforts have been made to bring together business professionals and other stakeholders from both sides to further enhance their ties, as both countries possess significant potential.

She indicated that the joint permanent commission fortifies connections in trade and investment, particularly in the fields of agriculture and air transport.

Acknowledging Zambia's significant historical contributions to African unity and pan-Africanism, the Ambassador highlighted that Zambia has been proactive in reinforcing its commitment to African causes.

Consequently, Zambia has been actively involved in organizing and participating in various platforms aimed at promoting African unity and advancing continental agendas, she stated.

In a similar vein, the Ambassador pointed out that Zambia has been supporting initiatives to uphold peace and security across the continent, both through troop contributions and by seeking to resolve crises through peaceful diplomatic means, asserting that "Dialogue is the way forward."

She mentioned that Zambia, along with other African nations, is striving to reform the UN Security Council to secure permanent representation for Africa within the organization, as excluding Africa is a historical injustice.

On the other hand, the Ambassador stated that Zambia has made substantial contributions to regional economic integration, with pan-Africanism serving as a fundamental principle and driving force behind these efforts.

She emphasized that Zambia is an integral part of the 1,300-kilometer Lobito Corridor railway project, which is expected to enhance connectivity, trade, and transportation across three southern African countries.

Regarding the African Union's blueprint, Agenda 2063, the Ambassador described it as a golden agenda that presents numerous opportunities for Africa, urging for its implementation through collaborative efforts.

The Ambassador remarked: "If we bind together, we shall overcome, if we don't bind together the challenges will continue amongst ourselves."

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 11 JULY 2025