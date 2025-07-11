South Africa: DA Debates in Support of Basic Education Budget in the National Assembly

10 July 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release

The Democratic Alliance debated in firm support of the Budget for the Department of Basic Education, because Minister Siviwe Gwarube is leading the Department through a turnaround that is cutting out corruption, eradicating pit toilets, and enhancing early childhood development.

The DA celebrates a priority being placed on literacy, school safety and school feeding.

The DA is proud that under Minister Gwarube the Department has achieved almost complete eradication of pit toilets in schools, now over 97% of identified pit toilets have been eradicated.

Extracts of the DA Debate speeches are as follows and strictly embargoed against delivery:

  • Delmaine Christians MP
  • Minister Gwarube ended 97% of pit latrines and halted a R9.8 billion nutrition tender disaster.
  • Provinces must now fix ghost posts, underspending, and missed allocations through recovery plans.
  • The budget prioritises ECD, literacy, school safety, and inclusive education.
  • DA-run provinces lead on data and delivery; ANC-led ones face collapse and excuses.
  • This is the first budget in years focused on action, not politics.
  • Tsholofelo Bodlani MP

Minister Gwarube is tackling corruption and mismanagement, including halting the R9.8 billion NSNP tender.

The focus has shifted to fixing the basics and placing learners at the centre of the education system.

Good governance, as seen in the Western Cape, proves better outcomes are possible even under fiscal pressure.

The DA supports stronger ECD funding, early literacy, and bilingual education to build long-term success.

Education must be about impact, not political theatre - learners deserve dignity, safety, and real investment.

