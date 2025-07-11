Tunisia: President Saied Criticizes APAL for Failing to Curb Environmental Crimes, Blames Onas for Beach Pollution

Tunis, July 10 — During an unannounced visit late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to the governorates of Monastir and Nabeul, President Kais Saied sharply criticized the Coastal Protection and Development Agency (APAL) for its failure to fulfill its role in curbing environmental crimes committed against Tunisian beaches, despite having sufficient funding.

He suggested that it might be more appropriate to dissolve the agency and transfer its responsibilities to local and relevant authorities.

While inspecting the environmental situation, the President described the pollution along the coastal strip as "a crime against the Tunisian people and the nation" and questioned the role of the agency in preventing such degradation.

In a video published by the Presidency of the Republic, Saied denounced the worsening state of Tunisia's beaches, stating: "If there is a Ministry of Environment, with millions allocated to it, along with a Coastal Protection Agency, multiple other agencies, and regional administrations that have no visible impact, then it would be better to dissolve them and reallocate those funds to more effective institutions."

He called the situation "an assassination of the coastline, a squandering of Tunisia's natural resources, and a waste of public funds."

The Head of State pointed out that most of Tunisia's beaches, except for a few protected by powerful lobbies, are facing serious environmental challenges, whereas they were once ranked among the best in the world.

He added that there should be immediate penalties for all environmental crimes committed against Tunisia, especially as some factories continue to discharge their waste into the sea in various governorates, leading to destruction and death of marine life.

President Saied indicated that the National Sanitation Utility (ONAS) is discharging untreated wastewater directly into the sea, polluting beaches and causing the spread of waste and foul odours, adding that although billions of dinars in public funds have been allocated to support ONAS, it is failing to carry out its responsibilities.

During his visit, citizens demanded accountability for those responsible for this environmental disaster, particularly the ONAS, which they blame for polluting the Gulf and the air. They also linked the pollution to a rise in cancer cases in the area.

Other citizens said that some factories, along with the wastewater treatment plants in Lamta and Frina (Monastir Governorate), discharge over 40,000 cubic metres of polluted water into the sea daily. This has led to a halt in fishing activity in the region and the worsening of fishermen's socio-economic conditions.

The President of the Republic emphasized that the State's laws are stronger than any lobbying groups, stating: "We will meet the Tunisian people's claims and cleanse the country of anyone seeking to harm it, whether from within or from outside."

He concluded: "Those responsible for this situation will be held accountable."