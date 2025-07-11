South Africa: Public Protector Starts Mchunu Investigation but Warns It Will Take Forever

Public Protector confirms investigation into Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over explosive corruption and criminal cartel claims.

Watchdog says the investigation will drag on for months while the minister clings to his job.

The Public Protector has launched an investigation into the corruption claims against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, but warned South Africans they'll be waiting months for answers.

The watchdog office confirmed it's looking into the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of working with criminals.

Mkhwanazi last week claimed Mchunu was working hand-in-hand with criminals trying to capture the police force.

The police boss said businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his partner Oupa "Brown" Mogotsi had Mchunu wrapped around their finger.

These businessmen allegedly convinced Mchunu to kill off the Political Killings Task Team after it started uncovering dirty secrets about cops, drug dealers, and corrupt judges working together.

Matlala walked away with a massive R360 million police contract before it got scrapped. Now he's behind bars for attempted murder.

The task team was created in 2018 by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the bloodbath of political murders in KwaZulu-Natal. It has handled over 300 cases, including 171 murders and 50 attempted murders.

Mchunu keeps saying he's innocent, but nobody believes him anymore.

The African Transformation Movement dumped at least four complaints on the Public Protector's desk, claiming Mchunu interfered in police work and allowed dodgy tenders to go through.

But the office delivered bad news for angry South Africans wanting quick justice.

"Due to the number of issues raised, the investigation cannot be finalised within 30 days," it said.

This means Mchunu gets to keep his job while the country waits and waits for answers about whether their police minister is a criminal himself.

Political enemies are circling like sharks, laying criminal charges and demanding Mchunu's head on a plate.

The president is expected to speak to the nation on Sunday.