Africa: UN Funding Crisis Threatens Work of Human Rights Council

The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) has expressed concern at the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' announcement that certain activities mandated by the council cannot be delivered due to a lack of funding. The council has sought clarity on why certain activities had been singled out.

Among the activities the commissioner says can't be delivered is the commission of inquiry on grave abuses in Eastern Congo, an important initiative created--at least on paper--at an emergency session of the HRC in February in response to an appeal by Congolese, regional, and international rights groups.

The establishment of the commission offered a glimmer of hope in the face of grave and ongoing atrocities in the region, and it was hoped it might be an important step toward ending the cycle of abuse and impunity and delivering justice and reparations for victims and survivors.

It is not only the activities highlighted by the commissioner that are impacted by the funding crisis, however. Virtually all the HRC's work has been affected, with investigations into rights abuses--for example in Sudan, Palestine, and Ukraine--reportedly operating at approximately 30-60 percent of capacity.

In discussions about the proposed cuts, several states--notably those credibly accused of rights abuses--have sought to use the financial crisis as cover to attack the council's country-focused investigative mandates or undermine the Office of the High Commissioner's broader work and independence. For example, Eritrea invoked the crisis in its ultimately unsuccessful effort to end council scrutiny of its own dismal rights record.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amid discussions on the current crisis, there has been little reflection among states on how the UN got into this mess. States failing to pay their membership contributions, or failing to pay on time, has compounded the chronic underfunding of the UN's human rights pillar over decades.

The United States' failure to pay virtually anything at the moment, followed by China's late payments, bear the greatest responsibility for the current financial shortfall given their contributions account for nearly half of the UN's budget.

But they are not alone: 79 countries reportedly still haven't paid their fees for 2025 (expected in February). Among those that haven't yet paid this year are Eritrea, Iran, Cuba, Russia, and others that have used the crisis to take aim at the council's country mandates or to undermine the work or independence of the high commissioner's office.

Rather than seeking to meddle in the office's work or reduce the HRC's scrutiny of crises, states should work with the UN to ensure funds are available for at least partial delivery of all activities they mandate through the council, particularly in emergencies.

Urgent investigations into situations of mass atrocities are key tools for prevention, protection, and supporting access to justice. They cannot wait until the financial crisis blows over.

Lucy McKernan is United Nations Deputy Director, Advocacy, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and Hilary Power is UN Geneva Director, HRW

IPS UN Bureau

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau