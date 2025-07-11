Kenya: High Court Nullifies Ruto's IEBC Appointments but Allows Regularisation

10 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — A three-judge bench of the High Court in Nairobi has quashed the appointments of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), ruling that the process violated an existing court order.

In a judgment delivered Thursday, Justices Roselyne Aburili, John Chigiti, and Bahati Mwamuye declared that Gazette Notices No. 7724 and 7725--issued on June 10, 2025, and which formalised the appointments--were in breach of interim conservatory orders issued on May 29.

In the annuled notices, President Ruto appointed Erastus Edung Ethekon for a six-year term alongside commissioners Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol and Fahima Araphat Abdallah.

The court earlier barred the government from gazetting the appointments pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition challenging the recruitment process.

However, the court dismissed the substantive petition filed by activists Kelvin Roy Omondi and Boniface Mwangi, ruling that the claims lacked merit and did not meet the threshold required to nullify the selection, nomination, and vetting of the seven appointees.

"The Petition dated 13th May 2025 is hereby found to be without merit and is dismissed," the judges ruled.

"Gazette Notice No. 7724 appointing the 1st Interested Party as IEBC Chairperson and Gazette Notice No. 7725 appointing the 2nd to 7th Interested Parties as Commissioners are hereby quashed for having been published in contravention of the Court's interim conservatory orders."

Timing

The court clarified that its decision affects only the timing and manner in which the appointments were formalised--not the legality or suitability of the individuals selected.

The judges noted that the appointing authorities are at liberty to take "appropriate constitutional steps" to regularise the appointments now that the conservatory orders have been lifted.

The ruling provides a legal pathway for President William Ruto to reissue the appointments in compliance with the law.

Citing public interest, the court directed that each party bear its own legal costs.

The petitioners had challenged the process on several grounds, including claims of favoritism, lack of diversity, and the failure to appoint a person with a disability.

The court dismissed all allegations as unsubstantiated.

It further ruled that the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) were not legally binding in the appointments process.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.