Congo-Kinshasa: Lubero - 24 Soldiers Convicted for Rape and Murder in Trials Organized With Monusco Support

The Butembo-Lubero garrison military court in North Kivu convicted twenty-five people on Tuesday, July 8th, including twenty-four soldiers and one civilian, to substantial prison sentences for rape and murder, following mobile court sessions held in the city of Lubero.

The defendants were tried for serious human rights violations, including fourteen cases of child rape and several murders of civilians. Two of them were sentenced to death. The others received sentences ranging from five to twenty years in prison, accompanied by fines and damages totaling $25,000 USD.

Justice delivered close to the victims

The hearings took place from June 26th to July 8th in Lubero, at the very location where the crimes occurred. This approach demonstrated that the law remains in force, even during periods of instability.

Located less than ten kilometers from the front lines between the FARDC and M23 rebels, the city of Lubero illustrates the capacity of judicial institutions to function despite insecurity.

The organization of the trials benefited from logistical, technical, and financial support from MONUSCO, through its Justice Support Section and Child Protection Section, as well as the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO).

A deterrent and educational effect

For defense attorney Lydie Kake, these hearings helped restore the credibility of justice among communities.

"This was a relief for the victims. Some thought their situation had been forgotten. The convicted are now incarcerated at Butembo central prison. We hope that the victims will receive reparations, and that other isolated localities will be able to benefit from similar hearings," she stated.

Multidimensional support from MONUSCO

During the two weeks of trials, victims and witnesses received legal and psychosocial support, as well as security guarantees.

The Child Protection Section followed each step of the process. It ensured respect for the rights of minors, whether they were victims or in conflict with the law. Closed hearings were organized in accordance with legal provisions, and justice professionals were sensitized to the specifics of caring for children.