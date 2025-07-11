South Africa: SANEF Challenges Fikile Mbalula to Report Any Cases of Unethical Journalistic Practice

The South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) is concerned about the remarks made by ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, alleging unethical conduct on the part of some journalists who cover the ANC and its leaders.

This week, Mbalula publicly attacked the media and accused unnamed journalists of being part of factions within the governing party and having an agenda against the ANC. Unfortunately, Mbalula did not provide any evidence or clarity on the instances that he was referring to.

South Africa's journalists have, over the years, covered all political parties without any fear or favour, and as an organisation, we have always advocated for journalists to conduct themselves in an ethical, balanced, and unbiased manner. Ethics and balanced reporting are the cornerstone of journalism. This is not to say that journalists are without flaws or beyond criticism.

While Mbalula claims to support media freedom, his conduct is contrary to his stated claim. If anything, his comments have the potential to erode media freedom and further exacerbate the trust deficit that exists between the media and the broader public. Mbalula is not only a leader in the ANC but also in society, and so his words are not without consequences.

At a time when the media is actively working to challenge disinformation and misinformation, Mbalula's accusation - that the media is behind the spread of disinformation and misinformation - is not helpful.

Also, Mbalula has not reached out to SANEF to raise any of the concerns that he has publicly stated, despite his call on the organisation to "act decisively to confront this creeping ethical rot."

If there is any rot, SANEF is always willing to address such, but cannot do so if such has not been brought to our attention. We are an organisation rooted in the defence of media freedom and promoting the highest standards in journalism.

Journalists across the spectrum do utilise anonymous sources, and this is an age-old practice which is not about to end anytime soon. But the use of anonymous sources is done within the prescripts of the Press Code.

If Mbalula is not satisfied or has a complaint against the work of any journalist, then he is free to approach the Press Council of SA and/or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA. These two reputable bodies are charged with the responsibility of adjudicating any complaints against the media by a member of the public, including politicians, without having to pay a cent.

SANEF is ready to meet with Mbalula and his colleagues in the ANC to address any ethical concerns that they may have. At the same time, we challenge Mbalula to report any instance of suspected criminal conduct by journalists to the relevant law enforcement agencies. As a former cabinet minister, we expect him to know which relevant law enforcement door to knock on.

As the South African media, we are aware we will not always agree with those we report about, but we are always ready and available to have difficult conversations.