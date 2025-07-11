Kenya: Roqqu Acquires Kenya's Flitaa in Intra-African Crypto M&A Deal

11 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

  • Nigerian crypto startup Roqqu has acquired Flitaa, a Kenya- and Nigeria-based crypto exchange, in a rare intra-African acquisition
  • The all-cash deal, whose value remains undisclosed, gives Roqqu an immediate foothold in Kenya's $100 million crypto market
  • With the acquisition approved by Kenyan authorities, Roqqu will bypass the country's slow-moving crypto licensing process

Nigerian crypto startup Roqqu has acquired Flitaa, a Kenya- and Nigeria-based crypto exchange, in a rare intra-African acquisition that marks Roqqu's official entry into East Africa. The all-cash deal, whose value remains undisclosed, gives Roqqu an immediate foothold in Kenya's $100 million crypto market and paves the way for further expansion into Uganda, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

Founded in 2021, Flitaa had built local traction through deep M-PESA integration, listing lesser-traded tokens, and facilitating 560,000 transactions monthly for a user base of over 72,000. While it struggled with funding and lacked proprietary tech or licences, Flitaa's compliance setup and market access made it a valuable acquisition target.

With the acquisition approved by Kenyan authorities, Roqqu will bypass the country's slow-moving crypto licensing process, which remains under review by regulators. Flitaa will continue operating independently using Roqqu's infrastructure, with Roqqu director Great Onomor taking over as CEO following the exit of Flitaa's leadership.

Key Takeaways

Roqqu's acquisition of Flitaa is the first publicly confirmed intra-African crypto M&A deal, signaling a step toward regional consolidation in a market often shaped by fragmented regulation and limited access to capital. The deal highlights how crypto startups are using acquisitions as a strategic shortcut to regulatory compliance and market access, particularly in jurisdictions like Kenya, where crypto regulation is still evolving. By acquiring Flitaa, Roqqu not only enters East Africa's key crypto corridor but also strengthens its pan-African footprint, adding to its presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, alongside its EU virtual currency licence. The company, which has not raised external funding, financed the acquisition through internal cash flow, showing financial stability and intent to scale through organic and strategic growth. As local startups like Roqqu double down on in-continent expansion--rather than solely targeting Europe or the U.S.--this deal sets a precedent for other African crypto platforms to consider cross-border acquisitions as viable growth strategies in a volatile regulatory landscape. With major players like Binance and OKX circling, Roqqu's move could signal the start of more aggressive competition and consolidation in African crypto markets.

