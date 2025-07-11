South Africa: Ramokgopa to Host G20 Meetings Focusing On Global Development

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, will host the fourth Group of 20 (G20) Development Working Group (DWG) meeting and the G20 Ministerial meeting on development from 20 - 25 July 2025 at Skukuza Lodge in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga.

This event will take place under South Africa's G20 Presidency, focusing on the theme: "Solidarity, Sustainability, and Equality".

These meetings will bring together G20 Member States, invited countries, and international organisations to advance global development cooperation and the financing of sustainable development.

The gathering will focus on high-level principles on global public goods and global public investment; mobilising finance for development and means of implementation; and building resilience through universal social protection floors.

