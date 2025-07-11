South Africa: Ramokgopa to Host G20 Meetings Focusing On Global Development

11 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, will host the fourth Group of 20 (G20) Development Working Group (DWG) meeting and the G20 Ministerial meeting on development from 20 - 25 July 2025 at Skukuza Lodge in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga.

This event will take place under South Africa's G20 Presidency, focusing on the theme: "Solidarity, Sustainability, and Equality".

These meetings will bring together G20 Member States, invited countries, and international organisations to advance global development cooperation and the financing of sustainable development.

The gathering will focus on high-level principles on global public goods and global public investment; mobilising finance for development and means of implementation; and building resilience through universal social protection floors.

For more G20 South Africa news articles, visit https://www.sanews.gov.za/search?keyword=g20.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.