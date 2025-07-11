Lesotho: Senate, Media Partner to Deepen Democracy

THE Senate of Lesotho and the African Parliamentary Press Network (APPN) have taken a major step toward enhancing democracy, transparency, and public engagement through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, signed this week at the Senate premises in Maseru, formalises a collaborative relationship between the legislative body and the media to ease journalists' access to Senate information to inform the public.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Monday, Senate Clerk Advocate Tšeliso Molise underscored the importance of a strong partnership between the legislature and the media, commonly referred to as the Fourth Estate.

"The role of the media in a democratic society cannot be overstated," Adv Molise said.

"It is through journalists, broadcasters, and publishers that the public becomes informed about legislative processes, decisions, and policies that affect their lives. Without a free, professional, and responsible media, the voices of the people would remain unheard, and public institutions would operate without scrutiny."

He said as the Upper House of Parliament, the Senate bears the responsibility of reviewing legislation, promoting peace and reconciliation, representing traditional leadership, and upholding constitutional values. These roles, he said, must be visible and understood by the public to be fully effective.

"The MoU is not just symbolic, it establishes a structured framework for collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect. This partnership will help bridge the gap between the Senate and Basotho by ensuring that information is accessible, accurate, and empowering."

Adv Molise stressed that the MoU is not merely a symbolic gesture but a working agreement that sets the stage for regular information sharing with media houses, greater media access to Senate proceedings and public engagements, joint capacity-building initiatives, ethical reporting on parliamentary affairs, and civic education aimed at helping Basotho understand the Senate's role in governance.

He described the partnership as the beginning of an era of open communication and a reaffirmation of the Senate's commitment to accountability.

"We are not afraid of the spotlight, we welcome it. Because in democracy, it is not secrecy that protects institutions, but the trust. And trust is built through communication and transparency," he said.

The APPN Chairperson's Thoboloko Ntšonyane welcomed the MoU as a landmark in the organisation's growing relations with the Senate which formalises a shared commitment to transparency, accountability, and access to information.

"As journalists covering Parliament, we are committed to ensuring that the public is informed about the decisions and actions taken in their name," Mr Ntšonyane said.

"The Senate reviews bills passed by the National Assembly, ensuring they address the needs and aspirations of Basotho. The media's role is to hold institutions to account and ensure the public remains informed."

He said the partnership reflects a mutual recognition that collaboration between the media and Parliament is vital to a well-functioning democracy.

"At time when misinformation spreads fast, journalists play a critical role. Your dedication to uncovering and reporting the truth empowers citizens to make informed decisions and keep public officials accountable."

Mr Ntšonyane concluded by urging all stakeholders to embrace the partnership with a shared vision.

"Let us commit to open communication, to amplifying the voices of the people, and to upholding democratic principles."

