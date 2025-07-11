Rwanda: Kagame Honoured for Championing Global Pandemic Prevention Initiative

President Paul Kagame was, on Thursday, July 10, recognized by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for his role in promoting global pandemic prevention and response efforts.

He was recognised among 20 global champions for advancing, what has been described as "a historic pandemic treaty." They received "The World Together" certificate, during the inaugural WHO Pandemic Agreement meeting in Geneva.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented President Kagame's certificate of recognition, which was received on his behalf by Rwanda's Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Urujeni Bakuramutsa.

President Kagame was recognised for his "leadership in advocating for a global legally binding instrument to strengthen prevention, preparedness, and response to health emergencies," Rwandan embassy in Geneva wrote in a post in X.

"A proud recognition of Rwanda's leadership in building an inclusive global health system that leaves no region, especially Africa, behind," Amb. Bakuramutsa wrote on X, as she celebrated the award.

Rwanda has been active in global discussions on health systems and called for stronger cooperation between countries and international organisations, especially in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

The President has on various occasions called for robust health systems, especially in African countries to be able to deal with the continent's disease burden as well as health emergencies.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on domestic health financing in Africa in February this year, Kagame called for collaboration on health care among governments, businesses, and philanthropies.

"The work to build our continent, including our health, cannot be outsourced to anyone else," he said at the meeting held sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 14.

"Current events are therefore an invitation for us to take full ownership of our challenges and find alternative ways of addressing them."

The President advocates local capacity building and manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.

Rwanda has partnered with global pharmaceutical companies such as BioNTech in setting up vaccine manufacturing facilities.