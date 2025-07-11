Kenya: Kang'ata Waives Medical and Morgue Bill for June 25 and Saba Saba Protest Victims

Muranga — The Murang'a County Government has committed to waive all medical and morgue fees for victims of the June 25 and Saba Saba Day protests, during which one person from Kangari and two others from Kangema were shot dead, while several others were injured.

Speaking during visits to victims receiving treatment in various hospitals across Murang'a, Governor Irungu Kang'ata condemned the police for using excessive force against demonstrators, saying it violated the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Shock, grief, and mourning continue to engulf parts of Murang'a County days after the Saba Saba Day protests ended in tragedy, with multiple people fatally shot.

During a visit to Kelvin Mwaniki, a 22-year-old who was shot in Kangari town during Monday's protests and is currently admitted to the ICU at Murang'a Level 5 Hospital, Governor Kang'ata described the police brutality as unjustified.

He emphasized that citizens must be allowed to question and criticize the government without fear of violence or intimidation.

The Governor reaffirmed the County Government's support for the affected families, announcing that the county will cover all medical expenses for the injured and morgue fees for those who lost their lives.

Families of the victims expressed deep sorrow and anger over the loss of their loved ones, stating the shootings were unprovoked. They are now calling for justice to be served.

This comes just a day before the burial of Boniface Kariuki, a face-mask vendor who was shot at close range by police in Nairobi on June 17. He is set to be laid to rest at his parents' home in Kangema.