Somalia: Displaced Residents Barred From Returning Home in Recaptured Somali Towns

11 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Sabiid, Somalia — Residents of Sabiid and Caanoole in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region say they have been barred from returning to their homes and farmlands after government and African Union (AUSSOM) forces recently retook the area from Al-Shabaab.

Displaced residents told local media they remain unable to access their properties and accused unidentified individuals of deliberately setting fire to their houses.

Community elders said several people from the area were also detained during the recent operations and transferred to the capital, Mogadishu. They urged authorities to allow the displaced to return home and called for an investigation into the arson attacks on civilian homes.

"We are being kept away from our own land and we don't know who is behind the destruction of our property," one resident told Radio Shabelle, requesting anonymity for safety reasons.

The elders appealed to the federal government to ensure accountability and uphold the rights of civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

Sabiid and Caanoole were recently recaptured by Somali and AUSSOM forces following an earlier withdrawal.

Government troops are engaged in ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab, which maintains a presence in parts of Lower Shabelle.

