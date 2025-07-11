Somalia: Conference to Complete SCC Khaatumo State Set to Open in Lasanod

11 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Lasanod, Somalia — A key conference to establish the SCC Khaatumo regional administration is expected to officially open tomorrow in LasAnod, following a brief delay due to the late arrival of several high-level delegates, organizers said.

The conference, initially scheduled to begin on Thursday, was postponed after some key participants -- including federal and regional officials as well as diaspora representatives -- arrived later than planned.

The event is being organized by Somalia's federal Ministry of Interior, whose minister arrived in LasAnod on Friday to oversee final preparations.

Delegates from across Somalia and abroad are expected to attend the meeting, which aims to formalize the structure and leadership of the proposed SCC Khaatumo administration.

A central point of contention is the SCC's claim to the Sanaag region, which its leaders say is essential to forming a viable two-region administration. This demand has sparked strong opposition from both Puntland and Somaliland.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni recently warned SCC against asserting control over Sanaag, calling it a destabilizing move.

In response, SCC-aligned politician Rashid Diiriye Farah, who hails from the region, accused Puntland of "interfering in the birth of a new administration," and urged respect for the self-determination process underway.

The outcome of the LasAnod conference is being closely watched, as it may significantly influence the political landscape in northern Somalia.

