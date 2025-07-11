Ethiopia: Police Allege Dr. Daniel Leading Health Professionals' Movement 'From Prison Using Electronics'

Addis Ababa — Police told the Bahir Dar City High Court that Dr. Daniel Fantahun, an imprisoned member of the Health Professionals Movement, is allegedly "continuing and leading the struggle from prison using electronics," sources close to the case told Addis Standard.

According to a medical professional who attended the latest hearing on Thursday, 10 July, the court granted the police an additional five days for remanding and investigating the prominent gynecology and obstetrics resident at Bahir Dar University- the third such extension.

The hearing on Thursday saw a notable turnout of health professionals in a show of support for Dr. Daniel.

Two commanders from the Amhara Regional Police Commission reportedly presented the court with several justifications for their request for extension, according to sources who attended the hearing. The police alleged that Dr. Daniel was provided with electronic devices "with the cooperation of the prison administration," and claimed he has maintained contact with what they described as "extremist forces."

"He is not just a doctor with simple salary demands," one officer told the court. "We have evidence linking him with external actors, which warrants further investigation."

In addition, police claimed that lives had been lost in connection with the health professionals' movement and alleged that the families of the deceased were being "threatened and intimidated by Dr. Daniel's family and associates," preventing them from testifying, justifying the need for more time to "ensure witness protection" and gather their testimonies.

Police also told the court that the Amhara Regional State Health Bureau is currently "assessing damages to health institutions" and that more time is needed to collect documentary and digital evidence. Dr. Daniel's phone and laptop, they added, have been sent to the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) for forensic examination.

Dr. Daniel's defense team challenged the accusations, stating that if electronic devices were indeed smuggled into prison, the matter lies with prison authorities, not the client. The defense team also dismissed the idea that Dr. Daniel poses a future threat on the grounds that the allegation is "speculative and not ground enough to detain a public servant indefinitely."

The defense further argued that police had repeatedly promised evidence from the Amhara Regional State Health Bureau but had failed to present any during the past hearings.

Following the arguments, the court granted another five-day extension, adjourning the next hearing until 16 July.

Speaking to Addis Standard, a colleague of Dr. Daniel dismissed the police claims as baseless.

"The accusations have no connection to Dr. Daniel's reality," they said, adding that his Facebook page appeared active yesterday, prompting concerns that someone might be attempting to fabricate digital evidence. The colleague also shared with concern that an unidentified individual affiliated with an international organization recently inquired via text message claiming, "Dr. Daniel wrote to me" and asking: "has he been released?"

"We are deeply concerned that false evidence is being constructed to implicate him," the colleague said.

Dr. Daniel, known widely by his social media handle "Dr. Debol," was detained on Wednesday, 25 June, around 1:30 p.m. in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara region.

He has since been charged with "inciting, mobilizing, and organizing" a health workers' strike that authorities allege resulted in the "loss of human life," according to court filings. His previous court appearance on 27 June had resulted in a five-day investigation window. At his latest appearance on 3 July, the police requested an extension, citing "pending matters requiring further clarification."

Dr. Daniel has been a prominent figure in the Ethiopian Health Professionals' Movement, using his "Dr. Debol" Facebook platform to amplify calls for better pay, improved working conditions, and protection of medical workers' rights. The nationwide strike, which began on 13 May following months of online mobilization using hashtags like #HealthWorkersMatter, has triggered waves of arrests and alleged intimidation.

In a statement condemning his arrest, Human Rights Watch said this week that he "should not be facing imprisonment for echoing peaceful calls for better working conditions and pay. The global rights organization asked the police to "urgently release him."

"The Ethiopian government should meaningfully engage with physicians like Daniel raising legitimate grievances using nonviolent means. The current approach instead confirms that Ethiopia is again one of the most inhospitable places to speak out," HRW added.

Amnesty International has earlier condemned Dr. Daniel's detention, calling it "arbitrary" and part of a "disturbing trend" of repression against health professionals. The rights organization has demanded his "immediate and unconditional release."