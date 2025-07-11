Kenya: DPP Approves Murder Charge On Police Officer Over Bonface Kariuki Murder

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved murder charges against Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa, the police officer accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old hawker Boniface Kariuki.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts, where Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi also ruled to release a second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, citing insufficient evidence linking him to the shooting.

The court terminated the miscellaneous application against Kiprono and ordered his immediate release, stating that there were no compelling grounds to continue holding him.

Barasa, who was captured on camera allegedly shooting Kariuki during a protest incident, will now be arraigned before the High Court to take plea on a charge of murder.

The killing of Kariuki, a hawker, sparked widespread outrage and was among the cases highlighted by human rights organisations condemning police brutality during recent Gen Z-led protests that also left 31 people dead.