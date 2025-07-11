South Africa: Durban's Recurring Floods Expose Dangerous Disconnect Between Policy and Research

Durban's recurring floods do more than destroy homes and infrastructure - they expose South Africa's (SA's) dangerous blind spot, where climate disasters, human displacement, and social disintegration intersect.

Severe floods have plagued Durban since 2022. In April of that year, flooding killed more than 450 people and displaced more than 40,000. In 2023, floods and recurrent storms damaged critical infrastructure, killed more than 22 individuals, and displaced thousands more.

The 2024 floods, driven by El Niño, claimed more than 45 lives and disrupted efforts to rebuild flood-damaged infrastructure from previous years. In early 2025, persistent heavy rains worsened erosion and the housing crisis, further exposing the city's poor urban planning and vulnerability to climate change.

To put things into perspective, over the past three years, Durban has faced devastating floods and extreme weather events that have killed more than 530 people and displaced over 45,000. Many of the displaced still live in crowded temporary shelters.

Flooding alone has exacerbated existing socio-economic challenges, displaced entire communities, and strained public safety and social cohesion -- costing the city over R120-billion.

More than just a climate disaster, recurring floods have exposed the compounding crisis of climate shocks, infrastructure neglect and socio-economic inequality in...