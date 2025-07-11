South Africa: Scam Alert - South African Retailer Ackermans Is Not Hiring Part-Time Workers Through Social Media Links

Scam alert: South African retailer Ackermans is not hiring part-time workers through social media links

IN SHORT: The South African clothing retailer Ackermans is not hiring part-time candidates for 2025/2026. This is another fake job ad.

An advert doing the rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp claims that the South African clothing retailer Ackermans is hiring.

Part of it reads: "Ackermans is Hiring Now for 2025/2026 (part-Time)* Candidate Start working immediately."

According to the post, the positions come with a weekly salary of R1,300 (about US$73). Applicants must be unemployed South African citizens with "Grade 9-12", it says.

The ad directs job seekers to apply using a personal WhatsApp number and the link provided. The same ad has been republished in many Facebook groups with hundreds and thousands of followers.

But the offer is not legit. Here's how you can tell.

Scam season never ends

Africa Check has previously debunked a similar fake job advertisement that claimed to be from Ackermans, offering positions for 2025.

This job ad uses many of the same tactics seen in other fake job offers that often spread on WhatsApp and Facebook. One clear sign is that it does not direct applicants to the Ackermans official website.

The post directs people to apply via a website with the URL "ackerman-jobs-29.blogspot.com", which may seem legitimate at first glance.

But a closer look shows a few suspicious signs: the company name in the URL is "ackerman", not "ackermans", and the link directs to a free blogging website, which would not be expected from a large, legitimate company.

The advert also includes a personal WhatsApp number not affiliated with Ackermans. This is a common tactic used by scammers, who may attempt to collect personal information or request an upfront "recruitment fee".

The circulating ad also lacks crucial details such as the position available, closing date for applications and responsibilities. This is a major red flag.

Ackermans lists vacancies on the "careers" section of its website. The vague circulating ad is not listed there.

Be cautious of fake job ads

Ackermans has issued several warnings on its official social media accounts, alerting the public to job scams circulating online. The company has emphasised that it never charges a recruitment fee.

To verify whether a job ad is legitimate, Ackermans advises people to visit their official careers website or inquire in person for in-store opportunities.

If you come across a job advert that seems suspicious or too good to be true, don't take the risk - reach out to us and we will help verify whether it's legitimate.