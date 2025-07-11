Kenya: Ignore Kenya Medical Training School Admission Offers On Whatsapp, Facebook

Ignore Kenya medical training school admission offers on WhatsApp, Facebook

IN SHORT: Posts claiming the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is admitting students with average grades of C, C-, D+ or D through social media platforms are false. The college has warned the public to be wary of scams.

A Facebook post claims that the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is accepting students who scored an average grade of C, C-, D+ or D- in their secondary school leaving exams.

It encourages prospective applicants to prepare for the intakes in March, May and September.

KMTC is a state-run institution under the Ministry of Health that trains health professionals.

It says it is one of the largest health training institutions in central and East Africa, providing certificate, diploma and higher diploma courses. According to its website, it has over 41,000 students.

The post lists several courses, including orthopaedic and trauma medicine and nutrition and dietetics. In the comments section, there is a message that reads: "Admission letter for those who are interested."

Another post, dated 21 June 2025, invites interested applicants to call or send a WhatsApp message.

Similar posts have been published here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But can prospective students receive an admission letter after engaging with these posts? We checked.

'Beware of conmen'

We visited the official KMTC website and found that all applications must be submitted online through the official Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service portal.

There is no mention of any applications via WhatsApp or phone calls, as the posts claim.

Additionally, the college's programme list doesn't feature some of the courses listed by the posts, such as medical billing, applied biology and perioperative theatre technology.

On 26 June, KMTC, through its official and verified Facebook account, dismissed the circulating posts as "FAKE".

"Beware of conmen," the college wrote.

The fake posts also appear here, here, here, here, here, here and here.