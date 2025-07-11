Kenya: Beware of Fake Facebook Page 'Mark Mwangi' Offering Motorbikes On Credit to Kenyans

Beware of fake Facebook page 'MARK MWANGI' offering motorbikes on credit to Kenyans

IN SHORT: This Facebook page falsely claims to offer young Kenyans motorbikes on credit, using the names of established companies to appear legitimate. Don't fall for it - it's run by an impostor.

The Facebook page MARK MWANGI is offering Kenyans new and used motorbikes on credit.

The page displays various motorbike brands and says buyers can either pay in full or place a deposit and settle the balance in daily instalments.

To consider an order, the page asks for a national identity card, a Kenya Revenue Authority pin, a guarantor and the initial payment.

The page frequently republishes its posts across Facebook groups with thousands of members to widen its reach. It has listed mobile phone numbers for enquiries and placing orders.

But how legit are the offers? We checked.

Mixed and confusing identity

A closer look shows that the page has a mixed and confusing identity.

It features graphics and branding from several legitimate companies, including Watu and Mogo, asset finance firms operating in Kenya and other African countries, as well as Auto Industries Limited, an authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles, and Coast Motorcycles, a Bajaj motorcycle service station.

This is the clearest sign yet that the page is run by an impostor. Legitimate businesses typically do not advertise products from other brands on their social media accounts, unless there is a formal partnership in place.

The page uses blurred and unbranded photos to promote its offers and has widely circulated its adverts across Facebook groups with thousands of members. This is a common tactic used by fake accounts and pages that push bogus offers. In contrast, legitimate businesses typically invest in paid advertising and create high-quality promotional content to reach their target audience.

None of the phone numbers provided by the Facebook page appear on the official websites of the companies it appears to represent, a strong indication that it is not affiliated with them.

The page is fake, and its offers should be ignored.