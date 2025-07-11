Kenya: Ignore Impostor Facebook Page Using the Name of Asset Finance Company Iboda to Run Bogus Motorbike Offers

11 July 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

Ignore impostor Facebook page using the name of asset finance company iBoda to run bogus motorbike offers

IN SHORT: Beware of Facebook pages with offers that seem too good to be true. These attractive offers targeting Kenyans hoping to own motorbikes are nothing but scams.

Kenyans looking to own motorbikes can do so by paying a deposit of KSh5,700 (about US$43) and the balance in daily instalments. This is according to the Facebook page Second hand motorbike.

"Deposit 5,700 only we give you a used motorbike in a good condition pay us back in installments 150 daily or 4500 monthly for 15 months ,we need KRA,ID,One guarantor and the deposit call or WhatsApp call or Whatsapp 0750260545," reads one of its adverts.

By KRA, the advert means applicants will be required to have a Kenya Revenue Authority pin.

The page uses the logo of iBoda Credit Limited, an asset finance company operating in Kenya, implying that it is acting on iBoda's behalf.

The page has reposted its adverts up to 500 times in Facebook groups with thousands of members.

But is it really run by iBoda Credit Limited, and are these offers genuine? We checked.

Scam page and offers

The page has changed its name numerous times. According to its "page transparency" section, it was created on 8 January 2020 under the name "Youth ventures dancers". It changed its name to "Hon. Kariko mwangi" in 2021 and to "WATU" in 2023. It only adopted its current name in April 2025. This frequent name changing is a clear sign that it is run by an impostor.

We also noted that most of the page's adverts were poorly written and repetitive, lacking branding elements such as logos and colours that typically identify a legitimate business. The page is also not linked to any website. These are other signs of a scam.

The phone number provided by the Facebook page is not listed on iBoda Credit Limited's website, indicating that it is not associated with the company in any way.

The page in question is fake and its offers should be ignored.

To help protect yourself against such scams, see Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

