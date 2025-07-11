Kenya: Disregard Loan Offers From Facebook Accounts Impersonating Kenyan Governor Cecily Mbarire

Disregard loan offers from Facebook accounts impersonating Kenyan governor Cecily Mbarire

IN SHORT: Posts from these fake accounts demand an upfront "security fee", a common tactic used by scammers. The governor's official page does not advertise any loans.

The Facebook accounts Mhesh Cecily Mutitu Mbarire - Development Fund and Mhesh Cecily Mbarire Inua Uwezo Development Funds claim to offer loans to Kenyans.

These accounts use the name and photos of Cecily Mbarire, the governor of Embu county and chair of the United Democratic Alliance, the main party in the country's ruling coalition.

Embu is approximately 175 kilometres from Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

One post, dated 14 June 2025, reads: "We're always here to assist you with your loan needs. Feel free to reach out whenever you require our services! Our online loan application process is simple and secure. Just WHATSAPP OFFICE NUMBER 0719362223 or Call 0106416892 to apply and get your cash on your account today within 1 hour!"

The next part of the post has a "Loans Chart" that shows various loan amounts, ranging from KSh10,000 to KSh800,000 (US$75 to $6,150), each of which requires the borrower to pay a specific security fee.

The chart shows that higher loan amounts require significantly higher upfront payments.

Another post, dated 22 June, reads: "INUA UWEZO FUNDS whereby we give business loans to MEN, WOMEN, YOUTHS and groups that is from 10,000kshs to 850,000kshs for any new member you are required to secure the loan with a security fee deposit depending with the amount you need,after that your loan is then processed within 30 minutes and you receive your money either in your MPESA OR BANK ACCOUNT depending where you need it."

The post also encourages interested users to call or send a WhatsApp message to the number provided and promises to process the loans within 30 minutes.

Similar posts have been posted here and here. But are these offers legitimate? We checked.

Fake Facebook accounts

There are multiple signs that the accounts are out to scam unsuspecting users. First, demanding security or registration fees before releasing funds is a common tactic used in online loan scams. No legitimate lender would require such payments before disbursing loans, particularly not via personal mobile numbers or unverified account details.

Second, some of the posts ask for personal details, such as full name and ID number. Giving out such information to strangers online can lead to identity theft.

Third, the fact that the accounts' posts feature grammatical errors, odd punctuation and random capitalisation is a major red flag. Legitimate financial service providers often invest in social media management teams to publish well-written content.

Furthermore, both accounts only started posting in June. It is unlikely that Mbarire, who has been a politician for decades, would have relatively new Facebook accounts and use them solely to promote loan offers.

Mbarire's official Facebook page was created on 19 February 2017, and has over 106,000 followers. On this page, she documents her day-to-day activities and whereabouts. There is no mention of loans.

The Facebook accounts using Mbarire's name and claiming to offer loans to Kenyans are fake and run by scammers.