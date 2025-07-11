Kenya: Scam Alert - Kenyans, Don't Buy Anything From the Facebook Account 'Mogo Boda Boda Loans'

Scam alert: Kenyans, don't buy anything from the Facebook account 'Mogo Boda Boda Loans'

IN SHORT: This Facebook account advertises various products and encourages users to pay in instalments. However, its offers are scams and should be disregarded.

The Facebook account Mogo Boda Boda Loans offers social media users various products on credit, requiring a deposit and payment of the balance in daily instalments.

The products on offer include different brands of TVs, smartphones, tuk-tuks, and both new and used motorbikes. Tuk-tuks are three-wheeled taxis that are popular in East Africa.

The account uses the name and logo of MOGO Kenya, an asset finance company operating in Kenya and other countries.

The account requires the applicant's original identity card, Kenya Revenue Authority pin and a guarantor.

It has directed interested individuals to make inquiries via the phone number provided.

But is the Facebook account and its offers legit? We checked.

Imposter Facebook account

Mogo Kenya specialises in financing used cars, new motorcycles and tuk-tuks. The inclusion of TVs and smartphones in the account's product list suggests it may not be affiliated with the company.

We noticed that most of the ads were repetitive and the images used in the posts were not branded, therefore lacking key elements such as a logo and unique colours that would normally identify a legitimate business. Legitimate financial organisations invest in well-written adverts and professionally designed images.

We also noted that despite claiming to represent MOGO Kenya, the account did not link to the company's official website. This is another red flag.

Africa Check visited Mogo's website and found links to its official social media accounts, including Facebook. Its official Facebook page is MOGO Kenya. The phone number provided by the suspicious account does not appear on the company's official Facebook page or website.

All signs point to fake offers from a fraudulent Facebook account.