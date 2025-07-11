Kenyans, ignore Facebook posts promoting fake '2025 National Youth Empowerment' grant

IN SHORT: A viral Facebook post claims that the Kenyan government is offering grants of up to KSh700,000, but this is false. We found that the application links lead to unrelated trading platforms and WhatsApp chats.

A Facebook post claims that the "National Youth Empowerment Fund Application Form 2025" is now available.

It promises Kenyans aged 13 to 65 a grant ranging from KSh150,000 to KSh700,000 (about US$1,155 to $5,400) to support their businesses or education.

The post urges users to check their eligibility and apply via the provided link. Some versions state that payments have already begun.

The Kenyan government runs various youth support initiatives, including the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, the Uwezo Fund and the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project. These initiatives are offered through official channels.

These initiatives usually involve structured training programmes, loan applications or group-based funding, rather than individual grants distributed via unofficial links.

Similar posts appear here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

So, is this fund legitimate? We checked.

Don't fall for it!

We examined the links attached to the posts and noticed that they do not lead to a government application portal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Labour Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One post, dated 19 June 2025, redirects users to a trading platform with no connection to youth funding or government programmes.

The website urges visitors to predict financial market movements, and register using their email address. This is a common tactic used to lure people into risky and potentially exploitative financial schemes.

In another post dated 11 June, users are directed to a WhatsApp chat via a link, a method commonly used by scammers. In such WhatsApp chats, fraudsters often pretend to represent government agencies. Victims may be asked for personal information or identification documents, or even small amounts of money, supposedly for "processing" or "registration". These are hallmarks of what are called "phishing" and advance-fee scams.

There has been no official confirmation of such a grant from the Kenyan government. Searching credible government platforms, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports website and www.mygov.go.ke, reveals no mention of a "2025 National Youth Empowerment Fund" disbursing free grants.

Furthermore, the use of non-governmental domains, vague language and poor grammar clearly indicates that the posts are fake and that no such grant is being offered.

More posts promoting this fake grant have also been published here, here, here and here.