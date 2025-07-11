Kenya: Ignore Fake Ad Claiming Kenya's Electricity Generating Company Is Hiring

Ignore fake ad claiming Kenya's electricity generating company is hiring

IN SHORT: The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) says the circulating Facebook ad is fake. The public should only use official channels.

A job advertisement circulating on Facebook claims that the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is recruiting for various positions nationwide.

The advert lists vacancies including maintenance technicians, data entry clerks, drivers, security guards and cleaners. Interested applicants are instructed to send their applications to "[email protected]".

KenGen is Kenya's main electricity generating company. Established in 1954, it is a publicly listed company.

Finding a job remains a significant challenge for many Kenyans, particularly young people. Each year, over 800,000 young people enter the job market, yet only a small proportion find formal employment. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, those aged 20 to 24 currently face the highest long-term unemployment rate.

This job ad has also been posted here, here, here and here. But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake job ad

This job ad has multiple red flags, indicating that it may not be what it seems.

First, the advert instructs applicants to send their details to a Gmail address. Legitimate organisations, especially large, state-owned companies such as KenGen, do not use free email services like Gmail for official recruitment purposes. They usually have corporate email addresses that end with their company domain, in this case @kengen.co.ke.

Second, the advert lacks detailed job descriptions and application procedures. Genuine KenGen vacancies include comprehensive information on job requirements and qualifications, and often direct candidates to the official website for the application process.

At the time of writing, there were no job vacancies listed in the careers section of KenGen's website.

KenGen, through its official X account, disowned the ad.

"FAKE JOB ALERT! A fraudulent job advert using KenGen's name is circulating online," it wrote.

"Please note, all vacancies are posted on kengen.co.ke and through our verified platforms and official communication channels."

Similar fraudulent job advertisements have been circulating on Facebook, preying on desperate job seekers. Always verify job listings through the official company website and avoid applying via unverified email addresses to avoid falling victim to scams.