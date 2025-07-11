Africa: No, Mixture of Guava Leaves, Ginseng Root, Ginger and Lemons Can't Cure Blocked Fallopian Tubes or Endometriosis - See a Doctor Instead

IN SHORT: Facebook posts claiming to cure blocked fallopian tubes and endometriosis with a simple plant mixture are false. Both conditions require proven medical treatments and providing false cures online may stop people from seeking medical attention.

A post circulating on Facebook in South Africa claims that users can cure "blocked fallopian tubes" with a simple mixture of guava leaves, ginseng root, ginger and lemons.

After stating the symptoms of blocked fallopian tubes, the post gives instructions on how to prepare the "herbal remedy": "First do your fertility massage as this will help the condition greatly. Rinse and shred all ingredients in pieces, boil for 15mins, Take 250mls ( a cup) twice daily. This will improve the tube condition gradually 💞💞."

The post ends with a mobile phone number for interested users and the French text: "Les astuces naturelle de papa Koné." This roughly translates to "Papa Koné's natural tips".

The number listed appears to be from Ivory Coast, a country in West Africa, where French is the official language.

The same message has been posted here and here.

Other versions of the post claim that a mixture of guava leaves and ginseng root can also cure endometriosis.

But is it really true that these household ingredients can cure both conditions?

Blocked fallopian tubes and endometriosis

In the female reproductive system, fallopian tubes are found between the ovaries and uterus. They are essential for the fertilisation of an egg and the transportation of the fertilised egg to the uterus. So blocked or damaged fallopian tubes can make it difficult to get pregnant.

Some causes of blocked fallopian tubes include sexually transmitted diseases, fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease, fluid accumulation and endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to that which lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Endometriosis can cause minor to severe pain in the pelvis and make it difficult for a woman to get pregnant, as it often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

Less commonly, endometriosis can grow in other parts of the body, including the bladder, intestines and lungs.

There are several treatment options for both conditions, but they don't include a herbal "miracle cure" posted on social media.

Signs of a health scam

The first indication that this is a health scam is the poor punctuation and grammar, particularly the excessive use of all caps and exclamation marks.

The posts also do not offer any credible sources for the information, such as health institutes or peer-reviewed studies.

Several of the posts ask users to send a direct message for "more stronger herbs", others offer a phone number. This is a big red flag. Scammers may persuade users to disclose personal information, such as ID numbers or bank details, or get them to pay for a product that either doesn't work or is never received.

It's important to check all the facts and verify the product or profile before giving out personal information and money.

Both conditions need proper medical care

Treatment for blocked fallopian tubes depends on the cause of the blockage, as there are a number of surgical and non-surgical options.

But there is no credible evidence that herbal remedies can unblock fallopian tubes, and it's always best to seek proper medical advice.

For endometriosis, painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen or hormones like the combined contraceptive pill will often be prescribed as the first line of treatment for pain and other symptoms, says the UK's National Health Service.

Those with advanced endometriosis may need surgery, such as laparoscopy, which removes or destroys endometrial tissue, or hysterectomy, which completely removes the uterus.

But it's important to note that there is currently no cure for endometriosis.

Both conditions require proven medical treatments. Providing false "miracle cures" online not only gives users false hope but may also stop them from seeking medical attention.

Africa Check has already debunked several claims on false blocked fallopian tubes and endometriosis cures. Instead of spreading dodgy health posts further, just keep scrolling!