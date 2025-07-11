Nigeria: Why We Reduced U.S. Visa Validity for Nigerians - US Embassy

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US embassy on Tuesday announced that it had reduced visa validity for non-immigrant Nigerian applicants from five years to three months.

The US Mission in Nigeria said on Friday that the reason it reduced visa validity for Nigerians was not because of a recent action by the Nigerian government.

Although the embassy gave reciprocity as the reason for it's action, it has now said it was not a reciprocal action.

"The U.S. Mission Nigeria wishes to address misconceptions about the recent reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries. This reduction is not the result of any nation's stance on third-country deportees, introduction of e-visa policies, or affiliations with groups like BRICS.

"The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.

We value our longstanding partnership with Nigeria and remain committed to working closely with the Nigerian public and government officials to help them meet those criteria and benchmarks, thereby ensuring safe, lawful, and mutually beneficial travel between our nations," the embassy wrote in a Friday post on X.

Nigeria had faulted the US action with officials suggesting different reasons but saying the US action was not justified.

