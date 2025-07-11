Kenya: Kemri-Wellcome Trust Builds Culture of Voluntary Blood Donation in Kilifi

Kilifi — In a region where blood shortages have long hindered medical interventions, a dedicated team from the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme in Kilifi is rewriting the narrative through a decade-long campaign of voluntary blood donation.

What began in 2014 as a simple response to emergency appeals for blood from healthcare workers (HCWs) caring for severely ill children has evolved into one of the most consistent and impactful blood donation drives in Kilifi County. With backing from the Kilifi County Department of Health and the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), the team has so far collected more than 1,260 pints of blood--enough to save an estimated 5,000 lives.

A Lifeline for Kilifi

Blood donation, the voluntary act of giving one's blood to aid others, is critical during emergencies, surgeries, and for managing chronic illnesses. Yet, Kenya continues to grapple with a nationwide shortage, collecting only a fraction of the required units annually.

The Kilifi-based initiative not only fills this gap but also promotes health-seeking behaviour among the public. "Beyond saving lives, our drives have become avenues for free health screenings and wellness awareness among donors," said the team during an interview with Capital FM.

Each pint donated during the campaign helps to stabilize patients suffering from massive blood loss due to accidents, childbirth complications, or medical conditions. And for donors, the act offers benefits such as basic health checks, reduced stress, and a sense of purpose.

Origins in Compassion

The idea was born out of urgent internal needs. "Our staff clinic would often receive requests for emergency blood donors for children under our care or staff family members. This prompted us to think more sustainably," explained the team. Their first organized blood drive was held in 2014 in partnership with Kilifi County Hospital and NBTS, collecting 87 pints in one event.

Since then, what started as a workplace-led initiative has transformed into a community-driven movement, supported by partners like the Rotary Club, Pwani University, and local hospitals.

Decade of Milestones

Over the past ten years, the programme has consistently been recognized as the most active corporate blood donor site in Kilifi County. In 2023, 18 staff members were honoured by the County Government for their altruism and continued participation in the drives.

"Our biggest investment has been building a compassionate and giving community. Blood is not manufactured--it must be given," said the team.

KEMRI's management, alongside support from the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA) and the Kilifi County Department of Health, has played a pivotal role in making blood donation an integral part of the Programme's culture. Technical teams, trained personnel, and donor mobilization resources have ensured each drive is well-organized and impactful.

Building a Future of Blood Security

The team has also extended outreach to local schools, teaching students the value of blood donation and creating future champions for the cause.

Looking ahead, the Programme calls on partners--public and private--to invest in holistic and innovative blood systems, including streamlined donor follow-ups, better storage infrastructure, and digital registration platforms.

"There's a need to make donation easier, more accessible, and more sustainable for both donors and recipients," they noted.

A Ripple Effect

The impact extends beyond transfusion rooms. The drives have cultivated a network of wellness-minded individuals, sparked collaborations with fitness clubs, universities, and civic organizations, and promoted preventive healthcare through basic donor screenings.

In their own words: "We've created more than just a blood bank--we've fostered a community of givers."

With every pint collected, the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust team reinforces a powerful message: in giving blood, we give life--and build a healthier, more resilient Kilifi in the process.