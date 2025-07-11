Kenya: Boniface Kariuki to Be Laid to Rest in Kangema

Nairobi — Boniface Kariuki, the face-mask hawker who was shot in the head by police during protests in Nairobi's CBD on June 17 will be laid to rest in Kangema, Murang'a County.

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He remained in the Intensive Care Unit for two weeks before being declared brain dead.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa over the fatal shooting.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts, where Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi also ruled to release a second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, citing insufficient evidence linking him to the shooting.

The court terminated the miscellaneous application against Kiprono and ordered his immediate release, stating that there were no compelling grounds to continue holding him.

Barasa, who was captured on camera allegedly shooting Kariuki during a protest incident, will now be arraigned before the High Court to take plea on a charge of murder.

The killing of Kariuki, a hawker, sparked widespread outrage and was among the cases highlighted by human rights organisations condemning police brutality during recent Gen Z-led protests that also left 31 people dead.

