Kenya: Boniface Kariuki to Be Laid to Rest in Kangema

11 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Boniface Kariuki, the face-mask hawker who was shot in the head by police during protests in Nairobi's CBD on June 17 will be laid to rest in Kangema, Murang'a County.

Kariuki was shot at close range and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

He remained in the Intensive Care Unit for two weeks before being declared brain dead.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against Police Constable Klinzy Masinde Barasa over the fatal shooting.

The decision was delivered on Wednesday at the Milimani Law Courts, where Trial Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi also ruled to release a second suspect, Constable Duncan Kiprono, citing insufficient evidence linking him to the shooting.

The court terminated the miscellaneous application against Kiprono and ordered his immediate release, stating that there were no compelling grounds to continue holding him.

Barasa, who was captured on camera allegedly shooting Kariuki during a protest incident, will now be arraigned before the High Court to take plea on a charge of murder.

The killing of Kariuki, a hawker, sparked widespread outrage and was among the cases highlighted by human rights organisations condemning police brutality during recent Gen Z-led protests that also left 31 people dead.

Post Views: 10

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.