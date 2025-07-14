Eswatini: eMaswati Claim Their Right to Protest, Say Police Are Not Justified in Use of Force

Citizens split on whether protesters should need government permission.
Key findings
- Three-quarters (76%) of Emaswati say citizens should always be allowed to enjoy the right to protest. o Urban residents (83%), degree holders (84%), and youth (82%) are especially likely to endorse this view.
- More than half (56%) of citizens say that even when protests turn violent, the police are not justified in using force to protect lives and property.
- Half (51%) of Emaswati believe that police and protesters are equally to blame when violence breaks out during public protests. Three in 10 (29%) blame only the police, while 17% point the finger at protesters.
- Half (51%) of respondents say citizens should be required to get permission from the government before organising protests, while 46% believe no such permission should be needed.
- Across 39 African countries surveyed between late 2021 and mid-2023, Eswatini ranks 13th in the share of citizens who say they participated in a demonstration or protest march at least once during the year before the survey, placing the country above average (12% vs. 9%).
- Only 37% of respondents think the police perform their duties as a neutral body, guided only by the law, while a majority (59%) believe they make decisions that favour certain people, parties, or interests.
- A large majority (76%) of Emaswati say they trust the police "just a little" or "not at all."
