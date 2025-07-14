Eswatini: eMaswati Claim Their Right to Protest, Say Police Are Not Justified in Use of Force

11 July 2025
Afrobarometer (Accra)
By Asafika Mpako and Stephen Ndoma

Citizens split on whether protesters should need government permission.

Key findings

  • Three-quarters (76%) of Emaswati say citizens should always be allowed to enjoy the right to protest. o Urban residents (83%), degree holders (84%), and youth (82%) are especially likely to endorse this view.
  • More than half (56%) of citizens say that even when protests turn violent, the police are not justified in using force to protect lives and property.
  • Half (51%) of Emaswati believe that police and protesters are equally to blame when violence breaks out during public protests. Three in 10 (29%) blame only the police, while 17% point the finger at protesters.
  • Half (51%) of respondents say citizens should be required to get permission from the government before organising protests, while 46% believe no such permission should be needed.
  • Across 39 African countries surveyed between late 2021 and mid-2023, Eswatini ranks 13th in the share of citizens who say they participated in a demonstration or protest march at least once during the year before the survey, placing the country above average (12% vs. 9%).
  • Only 37% of respondents think the police perform their duties as a neutral body, guided only by the law, while a majority (59%) believe they make decisions that favour certain people, parties, or interests.
  • A large majority (76%) of Emaswati say they trust the police "just a little" or "not at all."

