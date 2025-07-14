Liberia: 'A Pillar of Stability' - Ex-President George Weah Pays Tribute to Late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah has paid tribute to the late Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing him as a "pillar of stability" and a "steadfast partner" in Liberia's democratic journey.

In a statement issued Sunday, July 13, from Monrovia, Weah expressed deep sadness over Buhari's passing, recalling the Nigerian leader's crucial role in supporting Liberia's post-war transition and regional peace efforts.

"He became a pillar of stability in the region following his historic election in 2015, which stood as a testament to the strength of Nigeria's democracy," Weah said.

Weah, who served as President of Liberia from 2018 to 2024, credited Buhari with helping guide Liberia through its 2017 democratic transition.

He emphasised Buhari's instrumental involvement in strengthening Liberia's democratic institutions and supporting peace initiatives across West Africa.

"I fondly recall our many warm interactions, both at bilateral and multilateral levels. He was a steadfast partner in Liberia's journey to recovery," Weah said. "His longstanding contributions to Nigeria's political life will remain a sobering reminder of the country's resilience and democratic progress."

The former Liberian leader extended his sympathies to Buhari's family and to the government and people of Nigeria.

He concluded his message with a solemn prayer: "May his soul rest in peace."

Muhammadu Buhari, who served as Nigeria's president from 2015 to 2023, died on Sunday age 82 at a London Clinic, marking the end of a long and "impactful" public career that spanned military and civilian leadership.