Africa: Us, AU, Ecowas, Others Hail Buhari As a Champion of Democracy, Integrity

World leaders and international organisations have paid tributes to former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away at 82.

The ECOWAS Commission, in a statement by its President Omar Touray, hailed Buhari as a distinguished statesman and key figure in advancing democracy and regional integration.

"It is with deep sorrow that the world learnt of the passing of His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the entire Nigerian people," the statement read.

Touray praised Buhari's legacy as one that left "a lasting imprint on regional cooperation and political development."

"ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent.

Similarly, the US mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Sunday, praised Buhari's commitment to restoring integrity in public service and strengthening democratic institutions.

"The U.S. Mission in Nigeria extends our deepest condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office.

"His legacy includes his efforts to strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourn this loss."

The African Union Commission described Buhari as a principled Pan-Africanist devoted to peace, good governance, and multilateral cooperation.

A statement from AU said: "The chairperson of the commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with profound sorrow of the passing of H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who died today at the age of 82.

"On behalf of the African Union Commission and the wider African Union family, the Chairperson conveys his deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the bereaved family of the late President Buhari during this period of national mourning and collective grief.

"President Buhari will be remembered as a principled and resolute leader who served Nigeria with honour and conviction. Throughout his tenure, he remained a committed Pan-Africanist-an advocate for regional integration, good governance, and African-led solutions to the continent's pressing challenges. He was a steadfast supporter of multilateral cooperation and a tireless champion of peace and stability across Africa."

The chairperson paid tribute to the life and enduring legacy of this distinguished statesman and saluted his contribution to the advancement of Africa's development, unity, and voice on the global stage.

The Chinese Embassy, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, and renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Menk also paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, praising his enduring legacy of discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria's unity.

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said: "We mourn a resolute leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria's unity and progress leaves an enduring legacy.

"His pivotal contributions to advancing China-Nigeria relations will forever remain etched in our shared history. Our thoughts are with his family and the Nigerian people."

Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, in a post on his official X handle, said, "On behalf of the Government and People of Ethiopia, I extend sincere condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari and to the people and Government of Nigeria. Our thoughts are with you during this time of mourning."

Sierra Leone President and current ECOWAS chairman, Julius Maada Bio, in a post on X, said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"On behalf of the people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT, and to the people of Nigeria during this incredibly difficult time. This is truly a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with you all."

Mufti Menk, a Zimbabwean Islamic preacher, wrote on X: "The passing away of a legend, the former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, May Allah have mercy on his soul, brought me to tears.

He was an upright man who never missed his prayers and a very disciplined believer who served his people to the best of his ability.

"His name was synonymous with integrity. He was definitely one of those who made me develop a much better perception of Nigerians as a people.

"May Allah Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you the highest ranks of Jannah. Aameen. May Allah Almighty make it easy for his family, friends and the nation of Nigeria."

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, wrote, "Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill President Buhari was, and minutes after sending my get-well wishes, I have just learned that he passed away. I am so very sad.

"May the soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates."