Rwanda: Before Selling Tourism, DR Congo Must End Decades of Conflict and Chaos

I must say, when I first saw the words "Visit Congo" I thought they were talking about the other Congo, Congo Brazzaville. I honestly couldn't fathom that it was in reference to Felix Tshisekedi's DR Congo.

After all Congo Brazzaville isn't wracked by self-inflicted conflicts and upheavals of the kind that have characterized its giant neighbor since its so-called independence from Belgium six and a half decades ago. (And let no Kinshasa-based propagandist ever gaslight you into believing the president of Rwanda - who was a toddler when the fellows in Kinshasa, then Leopoldville, and other major cities already were torching their country - has anything to do with DR Congo's curses).

The nation of Congo Brazzaville would be expected to start a "Visit Congo" branding exercise without it coming off as an utter joke; a slogan likely to prompt delirious laughter at the mere thought of it, coming as it is from Kinshasa. But, to my amazement, it did indeed turn out it is the government of Tshisekedi that's involved.

Kinshasa is paying millions of dollars to AS Monaco, a mid-level French football club, to feature the slogan "Experience DRC" (in French) on its jerseys. According to reports, they also are entering a partnership with Spanish giants FC Barcelona - paying yet more millions of dollars in exchange for the phrase "Visit Congo" appearing on the sleeves of Barcelona's youth, and basketball teams.

Excuse me, but I am laughing uncontrollably, most of all at the thought that DR Congo is doing this as some sort of weird flex against Rwanda - "if you in Kigali can do Visit Rwanda with Arsenal, PSG, Bayern, and Atletico Madrid, then we too can find partners!" Well, obviously the Congolese are spending their own money as they see fit, so that's up to them.

Also, as a country, we do not own a patent on the famous "Visit" branding. Before Rwanda, there were other countries successfully using it in partnership with sports teams of globally renowned name brands, as a strategy to attract tourists.

But, in the case of DR Congo, I will repeat a major reason they are doing it is as a flex, "to show Rwanda." Most likely one intention is to somehow undermine our Visit Rwanda initiative - not surprising since anti-Rwanda sabotage is a cornerstone of Tshisekedi government "policy."

There however is another, very probable, objective behind the out-of-the-blue "Visit Congo" thing. It's rich in opportunities to embezzle cash or solicit kickbacks by those in charge, no doubt close cronies of Tshisekedi or his family.

Otherwise even the Congolese themselves know they have nothing to sell. Unless they think what attracts visitors is state-sponsored rebel wars that have made entire swathes of the country no-go areas; or the fact even the animals have run away from Congo government troops, and Kinshasa-sponsored militias like FDLR, Wazalendo, and others, all who have a habit of killing and eating the animals (when they aren't killing humans of the ethnicity Tshisekedi has targeted to wipe out - in his own words).

Which European, American, Chinese, Japanese, Arab, anyone from a rich country ready to spend money to see the world, will go to a place best known for Wazalendo cannibals killing and barbecuing their victims?

If the Congolese were serious about getting people to visit their country, they would first do everything to bring about peace and stability; the first being to halt their alliances with the genocidal, or terrorist militias they work with, take measures to disarm them, and bring the criminals among them to justice.

Next would be to put an end to hate speech against Congolese, Kinyarwanda speaking communities, just because they happen to be of Tutsi ethnicity.

With peace, the next step would be to start building the infrastructure necessary to enable a vibrant, successful tourism industry.

That is, if Tshisekedi actually is interested in bringing about peace and stability, something he's never demonstrated in the years since he was handed power on a silver platter.

Meantime his government and its officials will go on squandering money, stealing money, or outright wasting money that would best be spent elsewhere to fix urgent internal problems; issues such as millions of people dying from easily curable diseases for lack of the most basic medical facilities, or medication, or hospital equipment.

They are now lavishing funds on some of Europe's wealthiest sports outfits while hundreds of thousands of people suffer hunger, and live in squalid, filthy neighborhoods with no electricity or clean water. And as ever, chaos and disorder are the norm.

One wonders what happens when the tourists that come, lured in by their "Visit Congo" campaign, will feel the moment they land at the main airport in Kinshasa with its washrooms that lack flowing water, its bribe-demanding customs officials, and hyper-aggressive beggars.

As normal humans, the first question visitors will ask themselves is: my God, what nightmare have I gotten myself into!