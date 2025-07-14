Central Africa: Rema Issues Tough Warning Over Lake Kivu Buffer Zone Encroachment

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has issued a stern warning against the encroachment of Lake Kivu's protected buffer zone, following recent cases of businesses illegally extending into these restricted areas.

Inspections conducted by REMA reveal that some lakeside businesses had illegally constructed structures such as man-made sand beaches within the 50-meter buffer zone, especially in Rubavu, a key tourism hub on Lake Kivu.

ALSO READ: REMA reassures public over Lake Kivu methane gas safety

Speaking to The New Times, REMA Director General Juliet Kabera stressed that buffer zones must be respected in line with existing environmental laws.

"Buffer zones are critical public land, specifically the 50 meters from a lakeshore, because they protect the lake from erosion," Kabera said. "They trap runoff from hills and are vital for fish reproduction. Without them, you don't have a lake."

Kabera emphasized that any construction or activity within the buffer zone is illegal under Rwandan law.

"We consistently monitor violators and remind them of the importance of protecting these zones," she said. "Some comply after being warned, but others persist--and that's when fines are applied. If reminders don't work, we enforce the law."

According to Ministerial Order N°007/16.01 of 15/07/2010, land within 50 meters of a lakeshore and 10 meters of large riverbanks is public property.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment Central Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Activities like agriculture and livestock grazing are prohibited in these zones, as stipulated by Law N°48/2018 of 13/08/2018 on Environment.

Kabera warned that failing to protect these areas leads to water pollution and threatens sensitive ecosystems that rely on these buffer zones.

Deogratias Nzabonimpa, Rubavu District's Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, confirmed that several bars and restaurants had violated buffer zone regulations. The district, he said, has ordered the removal of unauthorized structures.

Similar violations have been reported in other districts bordering Lake Kivu, with agricultural activities also breaching the 50-meter regulation.

Rutsiro District Mayor Dative Kayitesi said the district is actively raising awareness about the buffer zone laws.

"We mobilize communities about the 50-meter rule despite occasional violations related to cultivation and business activities," Kayitesi said.

She added that Rutsiro District is working closely with REMA to conduct inspections and curb encroachment. Given the district's vulnerability to heavy rains and erosion, efforts are underway to plant trees and Napier grass to stabilize the lake's shores.

ALSO READ: Lake Kivu: Police intensify efforts to minimise fatal accidents

Under Article 49 of Law N°48/2018, offenses such as encroaching on the 50-meter buffer zone, building within 20 meters of swamps, piling materials in restricted areas, or dumping waste into water bodies attract administrative fines of Rwf 500,000 and the demolition of illegal structures.