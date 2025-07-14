Rwanda: The Fight Against HIV Among the Youth Will Need Bold Steps

14 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

In recent years, Rwanda has made significant strides in the fight against HIV, yet we cannot afford to grow complacent. As highlighted by the Minister of Health ahead of the International AIDS Society conference underway in Kigali, HIV continues to pose a real and persistent threat, particularly among our youth.

This is not mere rhetoric but a call for renewed action, vigilance, and concrete resolutions that resonate deeply with the realities faced by young Rwandans.

We want to urge all stakeholders; government, health agencies, civil society, educators, religious institutions, parents, and young people themselves to recognise that the fight against HIV is far from over.

While we have seen commendable reductions in prevalence and improved access to treatment, new infections still occur, alarmingly, many among adolescents and young adults. These are young lives being cut short, potential unfulfilled, and futures threatened. We must address this challenge with both gravity and determination.

As the international meeting on HIV prevention kicks off, it is imperative that its agenda goes beyond rhetoric. We need clear, actionable resolutions with measurable outcomes, designed specifically for youth engagement.

These must include targeted awareness campaigns that resonate culturally and linguistically with young people, using platforms they frequent--from social media to school clubs, from faith groups to sports associations.

Educational messages should be delivered by relatable figures: peers, influencers, educators, and those living positively with HIV, bringing authenticity and trust to the conversation.

Moreover, prevention strategies must be youth-friendly: accessible testing services, confidential counseling, and convenient provision of preventive measures. Collaboration with youth-led organisations is key because these groups understand best how to approach, engage, and educate their peers.

Schools, too, must be central in this initiative, offering not just biology lessons, but safe spaces for frank discussions on relationships, consent, and health choices.

This meeting must set firm targets: percentage reductions in new infections among youth over the next two years, numbers of schools and youth clubs reached, uptake rates of testing and preventive services, and consistent monitoring and evaluation. In addition, funding commitments--both public and private--must be allocated to sustain these efforts long-term.

The HIV threat remains real and evolving. It is up to us to adapt, innovate, and reaffirm our commitment to the health and future of Rwanda's youth. This meeting must be the turning point where intent transforms into action, and where concrete, youth-focused strategies become the blueprint for a safer, healthier generation.

