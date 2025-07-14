Kenya: No Deaths If Church Stopped Hate - Ruto

Kaptagat — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject all perpetrators of hate and division in the country.

The President regretted that the situation in the country is a result of politics of hatred, tribalism and division.

"We could not be where we are today if religious and political leaders were committed to the unity of Kenyans," he said.

Speaking on Saturday during the Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the President told leaders to give priority to unity and work together to address the nation's challenges.

President Ruto emphasised the need for leaders to move beyond divisive politics and focus on uniting Kenyans for the sake of peace and development.

"Politics of hate, tribalism and division is to blame for where we are today. As leaders, we must stop, pause and ask ourselves if we are doing the right thing," he said.

He said some political leaders were inciting young people to engage in acts of lawlessness to achieve their selfish ends.

"Some leaders are inciting the youth, leading to division, hatred and lawlessness. They do not respect the rule of law and thus the destruction of roperty," he said.

Prosecutions

The President warned that the government will not hesitate to take stern action against leaders hiding behind young people to cause mayhem and anarchy.

"Some leaders are hiding behind the young people to restore their dwindling political fortunes. We will deal with them in accordance with the rule of law," he said.

President Ruto said the government will take stern action against those who attacked police and security installations, and destroyed property.

He assured Kenyans of peace and stability, saying the government won't allow selfish leaders to destroy Kenya.

"We have a duty to ensure public and private property is protected. We have said enough is enough for those who want to burn this country," the President said.

Saying elections come after every five years, he told his competitors he was ready and prepared to face them when the time comes.

He termed his critics as individuals with no agenda for the nation, saying they have only succeeded in inciting young people to cause chaos and profiling Kenyans on ethnic backgrounds.

"Kenyans will judge leaders on account of what they have done in terms of development during the next General Election. But it's now time to serve the people," he said.

At the same time, President Ruto urged parents to teach children moral values and principles that would help shape their future for a better society.

He said there was need for parents to re-examine their roles, noting that many have failed or abandoned their parental responsibilities.

The President pointed out that it was the responsibility of parents to advise their children about good morals to shape character and prepare them for responsible adulthood.

"The problem is that many parents do not tell their children what is wrong and right," he said.

Irrigation project

While commissioning Etio Dam in Kapteren, Keiyo North Constituency, in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, said he was impressed that the project has been completed on time.

"This project will transform the lives of more than 8,000 households in Elgeyo-Marakwet County," he said.

With a storage capacity of 160 million litres, Etio Dam's phase one project will help to put more than 2,500 acres under irrigation.

The President noted that the project will boost the production of passion fruits, avocado, cabbages, kales and potatoes, thus creating jobs and increasing household incomes.

President Ruto also launched construction works on Tirwane-Tirone Irrigation Development Project in Keiyo South.

He said the life-changing project will put more than 1,000 acres of land under irrigation, benefiting more than 25,000 households in the region.

"It will also enhance our food security and create wealth through the cultivation of high value crops like pyrethrum that will generate over KSh650 million a year to spur economic growth," he said.

Investing in youth

Meanwhile, President Ruto said the government is continuously investing in modern technology in education and training so that young people can sharpen and productively exploit their digital skills to do business, work and learn.

"It is our commitment to expand opportunities for our youth because we appreciate their value in driving our country's transformation," President Ruto said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He made the remarks when he opened the Simotwo High School Jitume Digital Hub in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen called on the Judiciary to deal firmly with perpetrators of recent protests that have led to the burning of police stations, looting of businesses, and destruction of property.

He said if the Judiciary does not complement the Executive in dealing firmly with violent protesters and their sponsors, the country risks descending into anarchy.

"They wanted to test whether we would take legal action. We will arrest all criminals who are attacking people and burning property," Mr Murkomen said.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said her ministry was working to make sure that President Ruto's target of planting 15 billion trees in 10 years is achieved.

She said 842 million trees have so far been planted in the country's efforts to deal with effects of climate change.

Cabinet Secretaries Beatrice Askul (EAC and Asals) and Eric Mugaa (Water and Irrigation), Governors Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu), and several MPs were present.

Post Views: 211