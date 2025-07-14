Kenya Prisons Cage Detectives to Finish Third in Kenya Cup

13 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2025 - Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team bagged bronze in the inaugural Kenya Cup with victory over Directorate Criminal of Investigations (DCI) at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium.

Coach Josp Barasa's side were simply peerless, slaying the sleuths with ease with a 25-15 victory in the first set.

They then won 25-13 in the second set before wrapping up a good day in the office with a 25-19 win in the decider.

Sunday's victory was a perfect way to bounce back for the wardresses who narrowly lost to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at the same venue on Saturday evening.

Prisons caged the bankers from the start, winning 25-18 and 25-23 in the first two sets before dropping the ball in the subsequent ones.

Japheth Munala's charges came back in the third set to win 25-18 before going on to win 25-22 and 15-4 to book their slot in the final.

The bankers face league champions Kenya Pipeline in the final at the same venue, on Sunday evening.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.